Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.40

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 86507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $83,911,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $47,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $39,609,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

