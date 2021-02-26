CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $158.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

