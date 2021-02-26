CI Investments Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 145.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,509,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

