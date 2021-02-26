CI Investments Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

