CI Investments Inc. Has $799,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 250,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $379.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.20 and its 200 day moving average is $412.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

