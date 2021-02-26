CI Investments Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $147.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

