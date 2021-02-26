CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of ArcBest worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

