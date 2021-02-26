CI Investments Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

