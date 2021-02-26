CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

