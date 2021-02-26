CIBC Cuts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $78.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of LBLCF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

