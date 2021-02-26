CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,265,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,795,000 after buying an additional 37,227 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 236,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

EPD opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.