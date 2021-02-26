CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.48%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

