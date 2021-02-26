CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 256.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Moderna by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,247,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,007,898 shares of company stock valued at $619,109,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

