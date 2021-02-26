CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,061 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 138,159 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 324,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 283,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $6.51 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.