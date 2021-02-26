CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.