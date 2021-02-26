CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,586 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $1,670,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN opened at $124.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

