Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 58,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,082. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.