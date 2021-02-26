Citigroup Increases Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Price Target to $21.00

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NMM opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $201.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

