Citigroup Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to “Buy”

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,963.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

