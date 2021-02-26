City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. City Office REIT updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.24 EPS.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. 14,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms recently commented on CIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

