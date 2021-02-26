Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Shares of Claren Energy Corp. (CVE:CEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.46, but opened at C$0.53. Claren Energy shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.81 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

About Claren Energy (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

