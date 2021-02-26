Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.73-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE CLVT traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,637. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

