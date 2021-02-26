ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $12.87 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.21. 12,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,056. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

