ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after buying an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.21. 161,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.