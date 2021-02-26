ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,932 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,629. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

