ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,780 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 237,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

