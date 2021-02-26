ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 33,411 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,515,723. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

