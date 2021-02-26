ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 140.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 173.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.49. 36,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

