Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 492.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLW opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

