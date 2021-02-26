Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

