Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) traded up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.40. 1,255,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,261,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

