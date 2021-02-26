CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 159.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $55.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

