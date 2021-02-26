CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.45.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,530. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 685,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

