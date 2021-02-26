CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.95. 511,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,651,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

