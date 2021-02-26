CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 183.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 1,060,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.14 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

