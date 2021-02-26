Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,789 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

