Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Up 6.5%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 1,412,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,475,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,817 shares of company stock worth $2,374,447. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

