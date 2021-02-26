Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $910,800.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

