Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,934 shares of company stock worth $4,832,344 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

