Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of CBSH opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,934 shares of company stock worth $4,832,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

