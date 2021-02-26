Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $22.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE CMC opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

