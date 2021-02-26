CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading 5.7% Higher

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 2,598,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,314,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 1,980.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435,786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

