Comparing DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -20.15% 6.20% 3.29% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 13.03% 19.76% 7.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 1.09 $12.55 million $0.24 12.96 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 4.57 $149.04 million $1.33 41.23

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DHI Group and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 5 3 0 2.22

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats DHI Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

