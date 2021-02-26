Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. 45,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,014. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Compugen has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $607.57 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

