Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $5.74. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 649 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

