Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 10.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.58. 3,392,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,134,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Specifically, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

