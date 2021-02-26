Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Conifer stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 80,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,682. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

