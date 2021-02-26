Connable Office Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $454.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,366. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

