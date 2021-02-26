Connable Office Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. 117,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,372. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.