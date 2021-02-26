Connable Office Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 463,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,054. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

